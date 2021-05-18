Mikey Moon's health and fitness column: Don't focus on what you can't control

I’m not sure if it is a real phrase but I always say to my clients: “Control your controllables!”

Did you know that the majority of stresses in life come from things we can’t control?

Mikey Moon offers health and fitness advice every week for Gazette readers

We spend so much time focused on things we have no control over that we stop thinking about what we do have control over.

I always say to my clients: “Just control what you can control – your nutrition, your exercise, your hydration.”

These are all things you can – and need to – control in order to progress how you want.

There will always be bumps in the road that you can’t have foreseen and can’t control – having to work late, illness in the family, traffic issues etc...

These are all beyond your control but normally cause clients to fall off their nutrition and exercise.

This is why I always say to control what you can. Control over situations gives us power and naturally makes us feel better.

So concentrate on the things you can control then, even when life throws you a curveball, your progress doesn’t have to suffer.

Fortitude Fitness is on the Poulton Industrial Estate, Beacon Road. Visit www.fortitudefit.co.uk for more details.