Michael van Gerwen determined to end title drought at Betfred World Matchplay in Blackpool

The Dutchman had enjoyed a dominant seven-year spell as world number one before seeing Gerwyn Price take over at the top of the rankings in January.

Van Gerwen has yet to win a tournament so far in 2021, with November’s Players Championship success being his last title in an unusually barren spell.

Van Gerwen battled past Damon Heta 10-7 in the first round on Monday as he bids for a third Winter Gardens success.

“I’ve been close to winning events a couple of times this year. I’ve been unlucky in a few tournaments but things are not like normal,” said Van Gerwen.

“Obviously I’m playing a little bit differently so I need to start changing that really quickly.

“I know that when I play my game I can still hurt someone from any position. You need to still believe in yourself and I never give up.

“I had to work hard but I got the job done against Damon. There’s more in the tank but I got the first round out of the way.

“I’ve got some things I can do better, like my scoring, and I want to show it in the next round. I feel it’s coming but you need to keep winning games – that’s the only medicine to get your confidence and to get everything back on track.”