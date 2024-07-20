Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Michael van Gerwen and Michael Smith meet in tonight’s Betfred World Matchplay semi-finals after coming through their respective quarter-finals on Friday evening.

Van Gerwen defied an insipid start to topple Andrew Gilding, 16-10, in the evening’s opener before Smith swept aside Rob Cross, 16-7, in advancing to a third Blackpool semi-final.

Their meeting at the Winter Gardens will be a repeat of their epic 2023 World Championship final.

Van Gerwen was embroiled in a real scrap against Gilding in the early exchanges, their first televised showdown since the latter stunned the Dutchman to win last year’s UK Open.

Michael Smith defeated Rob Cross in the Betfred World Matchplay at Blackpool's Winter Gardens Picture: Mark Robinson/PDC

However, the three-time champion delivered the goods in the second half of the contest, winning 10 of the last 12 legs for a seventh World Matchplay semi-final.

“It was a really tough game,” reflected van Gerwen, who averaged 97 despite missing 38 darts at double.

“Everyone knows that Andrew is a difficult opponent to play, but what a dart player.

Michael van Gerwen saw off Andrew Gilding in the Betfred World Matchplay at Blackpool's Winter Gardens Picture: Mark Robinson/PDC

“He can play some fantastic darts, so you need to make sure you’re at the top of the game, and sometimes that was difficult tonight.

“I’m not happy with my doubles at all, but I found another gear at the end and that helped me win this game.”

Gilding capitalised on a sluggish start from van Gerwen to establish a 6-3 cushion – aided by 148 and 114 checkouts – only to squander two darts at double for a four-leg lead.

Van Gerwen continued to struggle on the outer ring, but a 136 checkout in leg 15 turned the tide and sparked an eight-leg flurry as he moved 14-8 ahead.

Gilding provided brief resistance with a spectacular 132, which cut the deficit to 14-10, only for van Gerwen to wrap up the next two legs in 13 and 15 darts.

Smith avenged his defeat to Cross in the 2019 World Matchplay decider with a comprehensive success.

Cross, who boasted a tournament average of 103 coming into the tie, had an evening to forget and Smith duly capitalised to triumph with a 96 average.

“Rob’s doubles early on were non-existent and I was just stepping in and taking my chances,” reflected the 2023 world champion.

“He was missing three darts at double 16, three darts at double eight. Rob Cross doesn’t usually miss those doubles and he wasn’t getting close.

“I just want to play well. I want to do what I do best and entertain the crowd. In my last two games I’ve not done what I do best, but I’m in the semi-finals.”

Smith made a blistering start to the contest, converting consecutive 134 and 101 combinations to lead 3-0, which set the tone for a dominant display.

Cross was unable to find his range on the outer ring and the St Helens star took full advantage, stretching his lead to 7-1 at one stage.

Smith extended his advantage to 11-3 as the procession continued, although Cross added some respectability in the closing stages as a 144 checkout cut the gap to 14-7.

However, the 2019 champion was unable to mount an unlikely turnaround as Smith fired in a 13-darter to cap a resounding victory.

Tonight’s other semi-final sees world number one Luke Humphries take on 2007 champion James Wade in the opening match.