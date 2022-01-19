Mark Dawes denied in bid for even more world bowls glory

The Bury-based 38-year-old represented the Blackpool Newton Hall club in Staining for 15 years until its closure in 2020.

Dawes made history at the Potters Resort in Norfolk 12 months ago, when he won the world open singles and pairs titles. He became only the second player ever to achieve this ‘double’ twice, having won both titles in 2018.

There was to be no 'hat-trick' of world indoor bowls titles for Mark Dawes this year

And back at the same venue this year, an incredible ‘hat-trick’ looked to be on the cards as Dawes again reached the open pairs final with regular partner Jamie Chestney, also winning through to the mixed pairs final in tandem with top Northern Irish player Sandra Bailie.

However, both finals ended in defeat on tie-breaks, then top seed Dawes’ defence of his singles crown was ended by Norfolk-based Wayne Willgress, also on a tie-break, in the second round today.

Willgress had been forced to pull out last year after catching Covid and Dawes received a bye into the final.

Defending champions Dawes and Chestney breezed through to this year’s pairs final without dropping a set but were edged out by the Scots duo of Stewart Anderson and Darren Burnett.

Dawes got the better of Anderson in the mixed pairs quarter-finals but he and Bailie were pipped in Tuesday’s final by Alison Merrien and Paul Foster.

The decision by the Newton Hall owners not to reopen after the pandemic left Dawes without a club when he achieved his 2021 double. It also left Lancashire without a major venue for the sport.