Lytham St Annes hockey round-up: Firsts' stalemate with Alderley Edge

Lytham St Annes Hockey Club’s ladies’ first team drew 3-3 when they met Alderley Edge’s seconds last weekend.
By Rachel Gibbs
Published 17th Oct 2023, 08:00 BST
An end-to-end first half saw Beccy Bridgwater making some vital saves with her pads before the game took a turn when an Alderley Edge player was sent off for not adhering to the required five-yard rule.

Lytham had plenty of corners, seeing two shots stopped on the line, before a formation change at half-time.

Having fallen behind, they equalised when Jade Yarwood capitalised on a slip to beat the keeper with a reverse flick.

Lytham St Annes Hockey Club's first team drew against Alderley Edge Picture: Lytham St Annes Hockey ClubLytham St Annes Hockey Club's first team drew against Alderley Edge Picture: Lytham St Annes Hockey Club
Lytham St Annes Hockey Club's first team drew against Alderley Edge Picture: Lytham St Annes Hockey Club
Grace Reddy and Jess Mason then added further goals, giving Lytham the confidence to push forward more.

They should have scored more goals but Alderley Edge battled back for a hard-fought draw.

The seconds’ hard work and determination were not rewarded as they went down 14-0 against Longridge 2.

They started in positive fashion before falling behind and seeing a short corner missed.

Although they battled throughout the game, Lytham found themselves beaten by a Longridge team that continued to play strongly.

The men’s first team enjoyed a 5-1 win against their Garstang counterparts.

They took the lead through Adam Dixon’s penalty stroke before Garstang equalised with a short corner routine.

Dixon’s second put Lytham 2-1 ahead at the break, after which Tom Atkinson and Neil Mallalieu made it 4-1 with Dixon then completing his hat-trick.

The seconds drew 1-1 against Brookfield, having trailed in the second half after being caught on the counter.

However, 10 minutes later, they were awarded a penalty flick which Will Butcher scored to ensure a draw.