​Lytham ladies withstand a fightback to secure victory

Lytham Hockey Club’s ​ladies’ first team secured a 3-2 home victory over Wigton, withstanding a strong fightback from the visitors.

The hosts started out strong, resulting in the first goal when Lucie McNally released Darley Harrison who dribbled it in to the D and passed to Frankie Beeby for a tap-in.

It was soon 2-0 as Beeby at the top of the D, set-up Harrison who fired home.

The first half excitement still wasn’t over as Lytham were rewarded a short corner which Charlotte Thomson buried in the bottom corner.

Lytham were thwarted by some excellent saves in the second half and that buoyed Wigton who fought their way back into the game, but the hosts held on.

The men’s first team were also involved in a high-scoring contest at Preston fifths, drawing 3-3.

Preston opened the scoring but Lytham equalised courtesy of Adam Dixon’s deft flick. Dixon then scored from a penalty flick to draw level once more after Preston had taken the lea for a second time.

Preston nudged in front once more, but they earned a draw thanks to Ben Lavin’s reverse-stick shot

The ladies’ second team enjoyed a thumping 6-0 win over Lancaster & Morecombe seconds.

Beth Ashworth scored twice, and there were goals from Isabelle Roberts, Michelle Robbins and Immy Mcphee. The men’s second team lost 5-1 to Leyland and Chorley seconds. Michael Robbins was on target.