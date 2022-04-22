Lytham Cricket Club welcome Indian professional

Akash is a top-order left-hander and slow left-arm bowler with, Taaffe says, “a fair few hundreds and a good reputation in his homeland”.

Lytham's hopes of bouncing back up to the premier division at the first time of asking may have been dashed but now they know what this competition is all about.

Lancashire's Steven Croft could again feature for Lytham this season

Taaffe told The Express: “We are all ready to go. The pre-season couldn't have gone better. All the lads have worked hard and the first game at Aigburth should be fun.

“It's an exceptionally strong league. The premier division is ridiculously strong and ours is a close second.

“All the teams have recruited well, with good professionals.

"We had a good taste of it last year and learned how strong this competition is the hard way by coming up shy.”

The blend of youth and experience impresses Taaffe, who hopes to call on some top-flight campaigners to further strengthen the ranks.

He added: “We have Toby Lester (the former Lancashire all-rounder) back with us this year, and we can hopefully call on Steven Croft again whenever his Lancashire commitments allow. We are a young side, with an average age of 24 or 25, and more young players coming through the seconds.”