Like the other local leagues, the Liverpool and District Competition chose to delay its start by a week.

However, Lytham are among the First Division clubs who have opted to wait a further seven days in order for pitches to dry out.

As a result, they are now scheduled to begin at Orrell Red Triangle this Saturday, May 4.

Zak Foulkes is Lytham CC's professional for the 2024 season Picture: Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images

The delay could work to Lytham’s advantage, after this season’s exciting professional signing, Zak Foulkes, was called up to the New Zealand T20 squad for their series in Pakistan.

The 21-year-old made his Black Caps debut in Rawalpindi earlier this month, helping New Zealand to a win before the five-match series eventually ended in a 2-2 draw.

Foulkes is a medium-fast right-armer who plays First Class, List A and T20 cricket for Canterbury.

In Australia, he caught the eye with an unbeaten century from 52 balls while playing T20 for Wynnum Manly District in Brisbane during 2022.

Lytham captain Matt Taaffe told The Gazette: “The pro’s arrival has been delayed but he should be here by the start of May and he looks the real deal.

“We have taken a completely different approach this year with a quick bowler as pro.

“The other stronger teams in this league have tended to go with a left-arm spinner and it will be interesting to see how we go.

“There will be more responsibility on the young shoulders of Matthew Wood when he’s available, though we will lose him to school cricket with Lancaster Grammar at times.”

Foulkes will be joined at the club by his countryman Nick Skeen, who will play for the second XI as overseas amateur, and by Jamie Thomson, who has switched from Blackpool CC.

Taaffe added: “In my opinion, Jamie is a really underrated player and we’re very excited to have him here.”

The skipper hopes Thomson will hit the ground running and needs the rest of the squad to do likewise after a most disrupted build-up.

“We’ve been underwater all winter and we aren’t the only club. It just needs to stop raining,” Taaffe said.

“We’ve done a big block of indoor nets but when we tried to move outside, even the nets were underwater.

“We haven’t been able to play any warm-up games, so the first match of the season will be our first match since last year but what can you do?”

Lytham may be able to call on the services of Steven Croft more this term, now the Lancashire Cricket stalwart is focusing on coaching and will play T20 only in 2024.

Taaffe explained: “It all depends which team he’s allocated to on a week-to-week basis but hopefully he will be available to us more and it’s always great to have him on board.”

Lytham’s starting date may have changed but Taaffe’s targets for the season have not as they look to build on last year’s fourth-placed finish.

”I’m backing us to be in the top five but Division One is all about putting performances together,” he said.