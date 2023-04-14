News you can trust since 1873
Lytham CC captain Matt Taaffe expects 2023 to be even tougher at the top

Lytham Cricket Club narrowly missed out on promotion last year but captain Matt Taaffe warns that winning back a place in the Liverpool Competition’s top division will be every bit as tough this time.

By Andy Moore
Published 14th Apr 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read
​The Church Road club’s season begins at Sefton Park tomorrow, a week before the Northern Premier League and Palace Shield get underway for the Fylde coast’s other teams.

Lytham were third in the first division last year, missing promotion by just four points and finishing 80 clear of fourth-placed Spring View.

Matt Taaffe will miss Lytham's season-opener at Sefton ParkMatt Taaffe will miss Lytham's season-opener at Sefton Park
Any idea that Lytham are among the favourites to win a premier division spot this time were dismissed by skipper Taaffe, who told The Gazette: “Rainford and Colwyn Bay may have been promoted but we have two very strong sides coming down from the premier in Birkenhead Park and Newton-le-Willows.

“I honestly think Birkenhead Park will run away with it but every club has signed well and I doubt the teams at the top end will score as many points as last year. So our goal is to be really competitive, have a good season and win as many as we can.”

Lytham are among those to have signed well, recruiting Indian slow left-armer Avinash Yadav, 36, as club professional and bringing fellow spinner – and former captain – Ben Saunders back from Bootle.

However, they have lost former Lancashire all-rounder Toby Lester to Manchester club Roe Green,

Taaffe added: “Mostly we’ve kept the same bunch as last year. We’ll look to Tom Jefferson for another good year and Tom Hessey is a key all-rounder for us.”

