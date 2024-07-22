​Luke Humphries fought-off valiant fight back from Michael van Gerwen fightback in thrilling final of World Matchplay

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Luke Humphries celebrated a maiden Betfred World Matchplay title with a thrilling 18-15 victory over Michael van Gerwen at Blackpool’s Winter Gardens on Sunday.

​Humphries led for much of the contest, but he was forced to fend off a valiant fightback from Van Gerwen on his way to lifting the coveted Phil Taylor Trophy at the Empress Ballroom.

The world No.1 had won his last seven meetings against the Dutchman, and he extended that remarkable record to clinch his fifth televised ranking title in the space of nine months.

“I almost feel more emotional than I did when I won the World Championship,” reflected Humphries, who averaged 100.94 and fired in 12 maximums to win a Winter Gardens classic.

Luke Humphries celebrates after lifting the title (photo: Mark Robinson/PDC)

“I got a little bit lucky at the end there, but I’m going to watch that 100 checkout back about 100 times tonight! That was honestly the most incredible feeling.

“I feel very privileged to hold this trophy – so many great players have won this title, especially Phil Taylor – the 16-time champion.

“I’m over the moon to put my name on it, and to do it in the same year I won the World Championship really means the world to me.”

Humphries had darts to win each of the opening five legs, but he found himself behind at the first interval, despite averaging 104 to Van Gerwen’s 93.

The Dutchman – plagued by missed doubles in the semi-finals – was ruthless on the outer ring in the early exchanges, but Humphries seized control with a run of four straight legs to move 6-3 ahead.

The world No.1 followed up legs of 14 and 13 darts with a 74 checkout on the bull during this spell, but Van Gerwen responded with back-to-back legs to get the contest back on throw.

Humphries struck a huge blow with a sublime 141 checkout to restore his two-leg buffer at 7-5, although Van Gerwen remained defiant, in spite of his opponent’s blistering barrage of maximum hitting.

Humphries’ 141 finish sparked a sequence of ten consecutive holds of throw, but that run was broken in leg 23 by Van Gerwen, who converted a clinical 106 kill to complete a 12-dart break.

The Dutchman made it back-to-back ton-plus outshots with a 110 combination to level at 12-12, although Humphries halted Van Gerwen’s charge with a nerveless 86 finish to edge back ahead at 13-12.

The pair then traded breaks of throw as the pendulum continued to swing, only for Humphries to regain control at 15-13 after Van Gerwen wired the bull for a spectacular 164 leveller.

The World Champion reaffirmed his control with a brilliant 131 finish to lead 16-13, but Van Gerwen refused to relent, converting successive 160 and 108 combinations to reduce the arrears to a solitary leg.

The contest took another twist in a dramatic 32nd leg, as Van Gerwen missed tops for another sensational 160 checkout, before squandering another three darts at double ten to level.

His frustration was compounded by Humphries pinning the same target to move a leg away from glory at 17-15, although the drama wasn’t done there.

Van Gerwen created another break opportunity with a terrific scoring leg, only to miss a further four darts at double to stay alive, and Humphries capitalised with a stunning tops-tops 100 finish to cap off an epic affair.

Humphries has created a host of records throughout the last 12 months, and he now becomes the fourth player – alongside Taylor, Van Gerwen and Peter Wright – to win the World Matchplay and World Championship in the same calendar year.

The 29-year-old also joins Taylor as only the second player to lift the World Matchplay title by averaging over 100 in every game – underlining his status as the sport’s premier player.

“I’ve got to a level in my game where I feel really comfortable,” continued Humphries, who overcame Ricardo Pietreczko, Stephen Bunting, Dimitri Van den Bergh and James Wade earlier in the event.

“I’m playing well, but I could have been stopped tonight. That could have gone either way, I could have been stopped against James Wade, but I’ve got that grit and determination.

“I never give in, I work incredibly hard on my game, and this is the reward I get.

“This means so much to me and my family, and we’re going to celebrate this moment!”

Van Gerwen – featuring in his fifth World Matchplay final – was bidding to add to his hat-trick of successes in 2015, 2016 and 2022, although he was left to rue missed opportunities in the latter stages.

The world number two dumped out Luke Littler, Joe Cullen, Andrew Gilding and Michael Smith in progressing to Sunday’s showpiece, yet Humphries proved an obstacle too far.

“I didn’t start off the game really well, but I still had my chances and I could have been 6-4 up,” admitted Van Gerwen, who walks away with the £100,000 runner-up prize.

“You always need to look at yourself in the mirror and I know I made mistakes.

“Towards the end of the game I think I was the better player, but when you don’t do yourself justice, it’s a painful game sometimes.

“Of course Luke is a fantastic player and we all know what he’s capable of, but I think there was a little bit more in this game for me.

“It is such a frustrating game sometimes, but I need to look forward. I’ve come a long way, and people need to know I never give up!”