Lancashire sign Sussex and England star on a three-year contract

The 24-year-old joins from Sussex – for whom he had played since 2015 – after agreeing a three-year contract at Emirates Old Trafford.

Salt, who has a strike rate of more than 150 in T20 cricket, has played in franchise leagues around the world including the Big Bash, Pakistan Super League and Caribbean Premier League.

He made his international debut earlier this summer in the ODI series against Pakistan. hitting 60 from 54 balls in his second match, followed by 37 from just 22 in the third.

Phil Salt has become Lancashire's newest signing

He said: “I’d first of all like to thank everyone at Sussex County Cricket Club for the last six years.

“I’ve loved every minute playing at Hove and moving on has not been an easy decision to make.

“However, the opportunity of playing for Lancashire, having spent much of my childhood in the North West, was something that I couldn’t turn down.

“I believe my skills, both in one-day and four-day, will be well suited to playing at Emirates Old Trafford and I can’t wait to get started with the squad and meet up with all the players and coaches later on this year.”

Born in Wales, Salt grew up in Manchester before moving to Barbados at the age of 10.

He averaged 36 opening the batting for Sussex last year in First-Class cricket and has four red-ball centuries.

The 2019 season was his most productive summer so far, scoring two County Championship centuries and finishing as leading runscorer in the Vitality Blast.

Lancashire director of cricket, Paul Allott, added: “Phil is a top-class addition to our squad, and we are really pleased to welcome him to the club.

“He has shown his skills domestically and in the T20 leagues around the world for a number of years now and he also looked a natural on the international stage for England against Pakistan this summer.

“Phil strengthens our top-order batting in all formats of the game and also gives us another option with the gloves.

“He is a great lad, and I am sure he will be a big presence in our dressing room for many years to come.”