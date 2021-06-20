Lancashire Lightning tie Vitality Blast meeting with Nottinghamshire Outlaws

Needing eight runs off the last two deliveries of their innings to overhaul the Outlaws’ 172 all out, Lancashire looked to be home when Jennings hoisted Fletcher over mid-wicket for six.

However, the opener was run out for a 61-ball 88 by Steven Mullaney’s accurate throw when attempting to complete the second run that would have won the game.

Earlier in the afternoon, the Outlaws scored 55 runs in the powerplay but lost three wickets in doing so.

Lancashire's Keaton Jennings was run out off the last ball

Tom Hartley was involved in all the dismissals, with the catches that removed Joe Clarke (4) and Sol Budinger (13) sandwiching his snaring of Alex Hales, who skied the left-arm spinner to Finn Allen at cover when he had made 33.

Hales’ innings had included five successive boundaries in Steven Croft’s second over and something of that fearless momentum was maintained by Ben Duckett and Tom Moores, whose 50 partnership off 36 balls was brought up with Duckett’s six over square leg off Croft.

Hartley returned to end the 58-run stand when he had Duckett LBW for 35.

Moores, however, held things together before being eighth out for 48 in the 19th over, caught by Alex Davies off Danny Lamb who finished with 3-23.

Lancashire’s pursuit of their 173-run target began in brutal fashion as Allen and Jennings scored 64 runs in their powerplay overs.

The pair maintained a brisk rate of progress and the home side were 92 without loss at the midpoint of their innings.

Jennings brought up the century partnership with a straight six off Calvin Harrison and Allen hoisted Matt Carter over long-on to reach his 50 off 36 balls.

Jennings reached his half-century in one fewer delivery but Allen (60) was caught by Clarke off Samit Patel in the same over.

The end of their 118-run opening stand was quickly followed by the departures of Davies (0) and Dane Vilas (12).

Patel then completed outstanding figures of 1-18 to leave Lightning needing 27 off three overs.

They got that down to 12 from the final over of the match, only to finish on 172-4.