Lancashire frustrated as rain ruins Vitality Blast trip to Birmingham Bears
Birmingham Bears and Lancashire Lightning endured an evening of frustration at Edgbaston on Friday as their Vitality Blast clash was washed out.
Relentless Birmingham rain meant the tussle between two of the leading sides in the North Group never got off the ground with the game officially called off at 5.30pm, an hour before the scheduled start.
The Lightning were denied a chance to bounce back from their defeat at Durham 24 hours earlier, while the washout interrupted the Bears' sequence of four straight wins.
The Bears will seek to resume that sequence away to fellow high-fliers Durham on Sunday while the Lightning face Notts Outlaws at Emirates Old Trafford.
