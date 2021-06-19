Lancashire frustrated as rain ruins Vitality Blast trip to Birmingham Bears

Relentless Birmingham rain meant the tussle between two of the leading sides in the North Group never got off the ground with the game officially called off at 5.30pm, an hour before the scheduled start.

The Lightning were denied a chance to bounce back from their defeat at Durham 24 hours earlier, while the washout interrupted the Bears' sequence of four straight wins.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lancashire Lightning were left kicking their heels because of yesterday's rain in Birmingham

The Bears will seek to resume that sequence away to fellow high-fliers Durham on Sunday while the Lightning face Notts Outlaws at Emirates Old Trafford.