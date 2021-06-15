Kirkham boxer Bill Hodgson completes amazing 24-hour tyre-flip to raise funds for Malachy Spriggs and other charities

Starting at 9am on Sunday, the 38-year-old flipped a 300kg tyre for 24 hours to raise money for seven charities.

Those due to benefit from Bill’s extraordinary endurance feat include Malachy Spriggs, a boy of eight whose life-limiting conditions include cortical blindness and severe epilepsy. Malachy is unable to walk but Bill hopes the money he raises can be used to buy an off-road buggy to help Malachy enjoy outdoor pleasures with his family.

Bill Hodgson (centre) completed a 24-hour charity tyre-flip with the support of friends like Ryan Smith (left)

Bill, who was expecting to flip the tyre around 5,000 times from Sunday to Monday, had inspirational support from friends including Ryan Smith, Blackpool’s tireless charity fundraiser.

Bill undertook a similar challenge last year, earning a place in the record books for his 24-hour feat. He also funded Christmas presents for underprivileged children by pulling a 500kg sleigh 26 miles from Fleetwood to Kirkham last December.

Bill told The Gazette: “At a time when a lot of charities are short of funding because of the pandemic, I’m hoping to help a few incredible causes and I hope people can dig deep.

“We’ll see how the body holds up but I think I could even carry on beyond 24 hours.”

The other charities to benefit are Blackburn Rovers Community Trust, Interlinks, Mind Lancashire, NHS Lancashire and South Cumbria, New start and URPotential.

Bill was already around threequarters of the way to his £10,000 goal last night and donations are still welcome on hisjustgiving page.