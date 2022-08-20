Keaton Jennings leads Lancashire to record win in brilliant Blackpool run-spree

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Replying to their opponents' 370-4, Northants' second-highest one-day total, the Red Rose got home with 10 balls to spare thanks to a century from skipper Keaton Jennings and a nerveless 61 not out off 34 balls by George Lavelle.

However, defeat was hard on Steelbacks openers Ricardo Vasconcelos and Emilio Gay, who both made centuries in this magnificent Royal London One-Day Cup game.

It was a tough day for the bowlers of both sides when Lancashire faced Northamptonshire at Blackpool

Vasconcelos and Gay's 198-run stand set a first-wicket record for the county against Lancashire in 50-over cricket.

Vasconcelos was quick to punish anything short and reached three figures off 89 balls, with nine fours and three sixes.

Gay’s driving was a particular delight and he got to his maiden List A century off 94 balls.

Despite their best efforts, Lancashire’s bowlers were unthreatening and it took a run out to end the stand as Gay sent Vasconcelos back and the South African was beaten by Steven Croft’s throw from square leg.

Spectators were treated to a thrilling contest between Lancashire and Northamptonshire at Stanley Park

Will Young and Saif Zaib made useful twenties before both were caught at deep square leg by Rob Jones, with George Balderson and Danny Lamb the successful bowlers.

Four balls after Zaib’s departure, Gay was run out for 131 by Luke Wells’ direct hit from cover, leaving the Steelbacks on 304-4 after 41.3 overs.

The innings lost a little impetus but Lewis McManus hit four sixes in his 44 not out as Lancashire conceded their third-highest total in this format.

Lamb, who took one for 64 from his 10 overs, was the pick of the home attack on a superb batting pitch for Lancashire's third visit to Stanley Park this summer.

But Northamptonshire’s bowlers found things no easier against in-form openers Jennings and Luke Wells, who put on 130 in 16 overs before Wells was caught at long-off for 84 by the substitute fielder Harry Gouldstone off Saif Zaib.

Wells had been particularly severe on Freddie Heldreich, hitting the left-arm wrist-spinner for three sixes in one over.

But Zaib maintained a degree of control and took the second wicket when he caught and bowled Josh Bohannon for 26 following a stand of 72 with Jennings.

Lancashire’s efforts to accelerate were further hampered by the losses of Croft, caught and bowled by Alex Russell for 13, and Jones, caught behind by McManus off Sales for eight.

The crucial blow seemed to have been struck when Jennings, having reached an 86-ball hundred, was brilliantly caught on the deep midwicket boundary by Gay off Sales for 125.

But Lavelle was joined by Balderson and the pair’s 82 for the sixth wicket was vital in securing a victory which confirms Lancashire's place in the knockout stages.

Lavelle said: “Chasing 370 was a big ask. It’s not often you do something like that but it was a good pitch and 190-1 was the perfect start.

“The first job (to qualify) is done. We now need to try and come top of the group.”

Lancashire top the group by one point from Hampshire and play their final game at Kent on Tuesday.