Jump racing returns to Aintree this weekend

The action gets underway at 1.50pm and concludes at 5.20pm. You can find more tips for Aintree at OLBGThe ground at the track is currently Good, Good to Soft in places and there are showers forecast throughout the day.

1.50pm Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle (3m)

The classy Dell’Arca is now 12, but still commands respect given his course and distance winning form. Optimistic Bias is another course and distance scorer who looks sure to go well along with Uno Mas who made it two wins from his last three starts when scoring at Ffos Las last time out. However, preference is for Bootlegger. He ran a race full of promise at Wetherby when a staying-on third which should have blown the cobwebs away and he looks sure to go well in this event.

Selection: Bootlegger

2.25pm Veterans’ Handicap Chase (3m)

Former Welsh Grand National winner Potters Corner is a fascinating runner who commands respect along with the Tom George-trained Black Op who has plenty of good form in his back catalogue. Others who command respect include Wishing And Hoping and course and distance winner Captain Chaos, whilst Robin Des Foret is another fascinating runner. However, Minellacelebration ran well in defeat last term including at Aintree and he is respected in this event.

Selection: Minellacelebration

3.00pm G2 Monet’s Garden Old Roan Chase (2m 4f)

A brilliant renewal of the Old Roan. Allmankind returned to action with a pleasing third over hurdles at Chepstow and is respected along with Nuts Well who won this race last term, a contest which saw Itchy Feet finish third. Fanion D’Estruval looked a potential superstar at one point for Venetia Williams and remains a threat given he goes well fresh, whilst Tamaroc Du Mathan was a Graded scorer last term and is respected along with fellow Graded winner Midnight Shadow.

Selection: Allmankind

3.35pm Maiden Hurdle (2m 4f)

£65,000 purchase Douglas Talking is interesting on debut for Lucinda Russell, whilst €95,000 purchase Gelino Bello represents Paul Nicholls. He makes his hurdling debut having finished third in a Listed bumper last term and is respected along with €130,000 purchase Doctor Ken who landed a bumper at Market Rasen last term. However, preference is for Lockdown Leader. The five-year-old was second at Southwell in March shaping with plenty of promise and he should take another step forward here.

Selection: Lockdown Leader

4.10pm Handicap Hurdle (2m 4f)

Both Pounding Poet and Mackelduff scored last time out and are respected along with Riggs and the consistent Some Day Soon. However, Only The Bold posted some good efforts over hurdles, including when scoring at Southwell in February and he looks thoroughly unexposed off a mark of 125.

Selection: Only The Bold

4.45pm Novices’ Handicap Chase (3m)

Morning Spirit was narrowly denied over hurdles at Ffos Las last time out and is interesting on his chasing debut, along with Corach Rambler who shaped with promise when third at Perth on his first run over fences. Premier D’troice is another potential improver having won two of his three starts over the larger obstacles, but Landofsmiles makes appeal having won a competitive event at Perth in June, before finishing a good fourth at Uttoxeter in a Listed event last time out.

Selection: Landofsmiles

5.20pm Mares’ Bumper (2m)

Good Look Charm has his first start for Anthony Honeyball and is an interesting contender along with Miss Chantelle who shaped with promise on debut at Fakenham last term. Harry Fry has two interesting contenders with Ma Belle Noire having wind surgery since scoring at Southwell in May, whilst Last Of A Legend is a fascinating debutant. Another interesting runner is Blue Suede Shoes. Running in the Coolmore colours, he cost €52,000 and represents Dan and Harry Skelton. He looks worth following in this event.