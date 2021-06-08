Japan bids for glory at Haydock on Wednesday

Haydock Park stages an excellent seven-race card on Wednesday afternoon.

The going is currently good to firm at the track and the action gets underway at 1.25pm, with the finale at 4.55pm. We have previewed the action with our race by race guide.

1.25pm Novice Stakes (1m 4f) Selection: Mandoob

We’ve all probably listened to Mellow Magic at some point and the three-year-old daughter of Nathaniel has to be respected having filled second on her last two starts. However, Mandoob was very impressive for Brian Meehan on debut at Lingfield and whilst he has to translate that form to turf and defy a penalty, he remains of interest and gets the vote.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

2.00pm Novice Stakes (6f). Selection: White Jasmine

George Boughey has his team in fine fettle and White Jasmine, a daughter of Dark Angel is related to the likes of Listed scorer Khaadem and shaped with plenty of promise on debut at Wolverhampton last month. The switch to turf is an unknown but she should handle it and that makes her of serious interest.

2.35pm Novice Stakes (6f). Selection: Albahr

Albahr represents Saturday’s Derby winning trainer Charlie Appleby and makes appeal to shed the maiden tag in this event. The two-year-old shaped with plenty of promise when third at York on debut and can go two places better in this event.

3.10pm Handicap (1m 2f). Selection: Satono Japan

One of the feature races of the day is the 10-furlong handicap at 3.10pm which boasts a prize fund of £11,500 and has attracted six runners. The field are headlined by top-weight Satono Japan looked a potential superstar when scoring on debut at Kempton in October 2019, but has failed to sparkle in four runs since. The four-year-old son of Deep Impact was sixth at York in handicap company last time out, but could be a typical Sir Michael Stoute horse who improves with age.

3.45pm Handicap (1m 2f). Selection: Sir Rumi

Another contest worth £11,500 which features top-weight Sir Rumi. The three-year-old backed up a good win at Nottingham with an excellent second at Lingfield on her latest start and should relish the return to turf. He makes appeal ahead of Skycutter who was fifth in Listed company in France last term and Dubawi Sants who remains unexposed after disappointing at Newbury last time out.

4.20pm Handicap (1m 6f). Selection: Oceanline

Just the three runners for this event, all of whom won their last start. The one to make the most appeal is Oceanline who recorded a first career success in facile fashion at Nottingham earlier this month. She is once again ridden by Hollie Doyle and this once again looks a good opportunity to record successive victories.

4.55pm Apprentice Training Series Handicap (7f). Selection: Madame Peltier.

Madame Peltier looks the one to beat. She caused something of a surprise at Nottingham under Saffie Osborne last time out when scoring in smooth style and despite a 6lb rise in the weights, there looks to be more improvement from this filly in the finale.