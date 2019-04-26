James Cahill trails Stephen Maguire after the first session of their Betfred World Championship match

Blackpool’s James Cahill trails after the first session of his Betfred World Championship match with Stephen Maguire.

The 23-year-old found himself 5-3 down at the end of the first session in their second round match.

Maguire took an early two-frame lead at the Crucible, with a break of 67 giving him the first.

The Scotsman then capitalised on a fluke to put together a run of 103 and double his lead.

Cahill had shown in the first frame that he wasn’t overawed and quickly got himself back on level terms.

Breaks of 57 and 43 got Cahill on the scoreboard before a break of 101 made it 2-2 at the mid-session interval.

However, Maguire pulled clear in the next three frames as Cahill was punished for mistakes.

A poor safety shot allowed Maguire in for a break of 56 which laid the foundation for victory in frame five.

Both players missed opportunities in the sixth but a run of 61 took Maguire two frames clear at 4-2.

He then went three frames ahead with a total clearance of 125.

A scrappy final frame saw both players miss chances before a safety battle on the final colours.

However, a terrific pot on the brown allowed Cahill to pull back within two frames ahead of tonight’s second session, which starts at 7pm.