James Cahill’s Betfred World Championship dream ends with a final frame loss to Stephen Maguire

James Cahill’s Crucible fairytale ended on Saturday as the history-making amateur bowed out of the Betfred World Championships.

The 23-year-old from Blackpool was beaten 13-12 by Stephen Maguire in their second round match at the Crucible.

Having trailed 9-7 overnight, breaks of 63 and 74 in the first two frames allowed Cahill to level at 9-9.

A break of 65 allowed Maguire to re-establish his lead, only for Cahill to take the next two frames and build an 11-10 advantage.

Back came Maguire with a break of 72 levelling the match before he took the 23rd frame to move one from victory.

However, Cahill showed the nerve which had seen him defeat Ronnie O’Sullivan in round one by winning the next to set up a decider.

Nevertheless, he could only look on as Maguire took the decider to move into the quarter-finals.

“I don’t know how I won that last frame,” Maguire told Eurosport afterwards.

“The balls I missed in the whole match were poor.

“Fair play to him (Cahill). It’s a big match for him, he played well and he’s quite scary with his long potting.”