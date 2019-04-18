James Cahill handed dream first-round tie against Ronnie O'Sullivan at World Championship

Blackpool’s James Cahill will take on world number one Ronnie O’Sullivan in the first round of the World Championship.
The Marton-based potter was handed the dream tie when the draw was made by World Snooker chairman Barry Hearn and 1991 world champion John Parrott.
Cahill, who made history in qualifying by becoming the first amateur to reach the tournament proper, will be looking to cause a huge shock against the pre-tournament favourite and five-time world champion.
The 23-year-old has previous form, however, having overcome Mark Selby in the UK Championship last year.
The best of 25 frames match against O’Sullivan gets underway on Monday afternoon at 2.30pm, with the first round match concluding in the Tuesday morning session, which begins at 10am.
Cahill qualified for the tournament with wins against Andrew Higginson, Michael Holt and Michael Judge.
Mark Williams will begin the defence of his World Championship title against Martin Gould on opening day at The Crucible.
The annual snooker show-piece features the world's top 16 ranked players alongside a further 16 qualifiers as they battle it out for £2.2 million in prize money from April 20 to May 6.
Williams, who claimed the sport's biggest prize for the third time with victory over John Higgins in the final last year, launches the defence of his title against former German Masters champion Martin Gould on opening Saturday in Sheffield.
Mark Selby, who has secured three world titles since 2014, begins his quest to regain the crown with a show-down against Zhao Xintong - one of six Chinese talents involved in this year's competition.
Draw in full:
Mark Williams (1) v Martin Gould
Ronnie O'Sullivan (2) v James Cahill
Mark Selby (3) v Zhao Xintong
Neil Robertson (4) v Michael Georgiou
John Higgins (5) v Mark Davis
Mark Allen (6) v Zhou Yuelong
Judd Trump (7) v Thepchaiya Un-Nooh
Kyren Wilson (8) v Scott Donaldson
Barry Hawkins (9) v Li Hang
Ding Junhui (10) v Anthony McGill
Jack Lisowski (11) v Ali Carter
Stuart Bingham (12) v Graeme Dott
Shaun Murphy (13) v Luo Honghao
Luca Brecel (14) v Gary Wilson
Stephen Maguire (15) v Tian Pengfei
David Gilbert (16) v Joe Perry