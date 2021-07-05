James Anderson: Yet another wicket-taking milestone for Lancashire and England great

James Anderson returned to County Championship action for Lancashire with great success

History was made during an astonishing afternoon of cricket at Emirates Old Trafford as Anderson also achieve his best career bowling figures of seven for 19.

Anderson’s exploits ensured Kent were dismissed for just 74 in a shade over two hours after the players finally took to the field at 2pm on the second day following almost incessant rain throughout the first four sessions of the game.

Taking the new ball Anderson, 38, took a wicket in each of his first three overs, before adding four more as Kent’s top order were blown away in an extraordinary spell from the Burnley-born bowler whose previous best figures were his seven for 42 for England against West Indies in 2017.

The wickets of Zak Crawley, edging to Rob Jones at second slip without scoring, Jordan Cox, edging to Luke Wells at first slip for one, and Ollie Robinson, feathering one through to wicketkeeper Dane Vilas for 0, were near identical examples of Anderson’s mastery of swing and reduced Kent to five for three.

Jack Leaning became Anderson’s 999th victim when he edged to Jones for two before the stage was set for South African Heino Kuhn to become England’s leading Test wicket-taker’s 1,000th scalp, 19 years after Surrey’s Ian Ward became his first.

Typically, Anderson didn’t stop there, taking his sixth wicket with the dismissal of Matt Milnes in his next over for one as Vilas claimed another catch after Danny Lamb spoiled Anderson’s chances of a 10-for by trapping Joe Denly in front for 12.

Anderson’s seventh wicket arrived in the 17th over, with Vilas taking his fourth catch off the veteran bowler to dismiss Harry Podmore for three to leave Kent 34 for eight and looking every inch a side without a win in the championship this season.

Only 45-year-old Darren Stevens offered any kind of resistance, bashing four boundaries in his knock of 19 before Lamb had him caught at mid-off, with the same bowler also accounting for James Logan who became the last wicket to fall for 11.

Both Lamb’s three for 16 and Vilas’ five catches were of course overshadowed by Anderson’s efforts and he received a standing ovation from the ecstatic crowd as he walked off as only the 13th Lancashire bowler to complete 1,000 first class wickets and the first fast bowler to do it since Ken Higgs in 1968.

Lancashire’s openers entered the fray after tea and quickly looked like they were playing a different game.

Alex Davies was his usual busy self, scampering singles and hitting five fours and a six in his 43-ball 47 as he compiled an opening stand of 64 with Keaton Jennings before mistiming a cut shot off Matt Quinn through to Jordan Cox at first slip.