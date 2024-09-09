​​Blackpool-born Isaac Towers defied illness and injury to claim sixth in the men’s T34 800m final at Paris 2024 last weekend.

The 25-year-old won through to his third consecutive Paralympic final in this event and recorded his best time of 1:41.68, despite health issues in the build-up to his race.

Towers is part of Aldi’s Nearest and Dearest programme in partnership with ParalympicsGB, helping to maximise support and minimise potential distractions for athletes so that they can focus on their performance.

“The competitor in me always wants more but given the challenges we’ve had, I will definitely take it,” he said.

Great Britain's Isaac Towers during the men's 800m T34 final at the Stade de France on day Ten of the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games Picture: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire

“I’ve had a bit of shoulder trouble, headaches and dizziness and one thing and another.

“It is all part of the game. It was just working through it, and I would just like to say thank you to the medical staff that have kept me going. They’ve been a great help to me.”

Towers sat at the back of the pack for the first of the two laps at the Stade de France before making a charge into the closing straight as Canadian world record holder Austin Smeenk took gold in 1:39.27.

Former European champion and World Championships bronze medalist Towers finished just outside his best Paralympics finish of fifth, achieved on his debut at the 2016 Rio Games.

Towers, who has cerebral palsy, was supported in Paris by family and friends and was delighted to have crowds back cheering athletes on.

He added: “My start is traditionally the weakest part of my race – always my challenge is trying to have a dig at them in the last lap.

“I managed to pick up a couple of places towards the end but given the week we’ve had, I am more than happy with that.

“I’m a big believer in just applying yourself the best you can and making the best of what you have got, and that is hopefully what I have done.

“It’s been brilliant. It is nice to have such great support in the stadium and to be a bit closer to home.

“After Covid last time in Tokyo, there have been good crowds right through the Games.”

