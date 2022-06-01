Professional Latin dancers compete at the Blackpool Dance Festival at the Winter Gardens

In pictures: Professional Latin dance couples competed for the rising stars title at Blackpool Dance Festival

Professional dancers from all over the world flocked to the Blackpool Winter Gardens for the championship level event.

By Lucinda Herbert
Wednesday, 1st June 2022, 5:02 pm
Updated Wednesday, 1st June 2022, 5:05 pm

The couples pictured were competing for the Professional Latin Rising Stars title on 27 May 2022.

The Blackpool Dance Festival runs from 21 May – 3 June 2022, and has been held in the Empress Ballroom every year since 1920.

