Health and fitness with Mikey Moon: The fact that's hard to stomach

As a personal trainer, you can imagine how often I'm asked this one. The truth, however, is not what people usually want to hear.

You can’t … well, you can in a way.

Mikey Moon offers health an fitness tips every week for Gazette readers

What I mean is that unfortunately you can’t pick and choose where your body fat comes off. And removing fat from certain areas takes longer.

Look at it this way: if you fill your bath and then remove some water from the left side of the bath, the overall level of the bathwater would reduce, not just the water on the left side.

The fitness ‘experts’ on social media and tell you the best exercises to do for a 6-pack, or the best foods to reduce body fat.

But the fact is you can’t spot-reduce fat. You can directly target an area of your body and tone it with exercise, but that will not reduce body fat in a specific area.

You need to train your abs like any muscle and to see them properly you need to lose bodyfat, but you can only do by getting your energy balance right.

So stop worrying about how to lose fat fast and focus on being consistent, then watch the results come in.