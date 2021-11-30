Haydock Park stages midweek action

Haydock Park

The opening event gets underway at 12.40pm and the action concludes at 3.20pm. Take a look at OLBG for more selections.

12.40pm Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle (3m)

Top-weight O’Hanrahan Bridge is respected having bounced right back to form when second at Southwell last month and he has to be towards the top of the shortlist. However, preference is for Macho Mover. The six-year-old has finished a good second on his last two starts and this step up in trip should eke out more improvement.

Selection: Macho Mover

1.15pm Maiden Hurdle (3m)

Another Brown Bear looks the one to beat. The five-year-old was a good second in a competitive event at Ludlow last time out and a reproduction of that effort would make him tough to beat. Fanamix shaped with promise when third on debut for Rebecca Curtis at Ffos Las and is another to note along with Here Comes The Man who displayed clear ability when sixth on hurdling debut.

Selection: Another Brown Bear

1.50pm Novices’ Chase (2m 5f)

Burrows Edge is a classy customer on his day and returns from a 630-day layoff in this event, whilst Mint Condition is better than he showed last time out when eighth. Kiltealy Briggs also shaped well when second at Aintree last time out, but he remains winless in six starts over fences. However, Coconut Splash is also yet to win in four starts, but he has finished second to the likes of Chantry House so far over fences and he should come on plenty for his comeback third at Exeter last time out.

Selection: Coconut Splash

2.20pm Introductory Hurdle (2m)

A Different Kind chases the three-timer here having won all of his starts under Rules, which included a smooth hurdling debut at Sedgefield. However, preference is for Harbour Lake. The €60,000 purchase made a winning debut in fine style at Wetherby last time out and he is fancied to come out on top here.

Selection: Harbour Lake

2.50pm Veterans’ Handicap Chase (3m 1f)

Plenty of old favourites in this event, including the likes of Lake View Lad, Aso and Blaklion. Dashing Perk fell when last seen in the Foxhunters’ over the Grand National fences, whilst Smooth Stepper impressed when scoring at Carlisle in March and can be forgiven his final run of the season when pulled-up at Sandown. He could once again find extra improvement this term. The likes of Ami Desbois, Prime Venture and Sharp Response who returns after a 725-day break are others to note.

Selection: Smooth Stepper

3.20pm Handicap Hurdle (2m 2f)

Bold Plan is a course and distance winner who is capable of more improvement despite having to defy top-weight, whilst Goobinator remains unexposed and has to be respected in this event. Enemy Coast Ahead was a three-time winner last term and is open to any amount of improvement along with Gran Luna who scored in good style at Chepstow on her final start last term. However, preference is for Theme Tune. The six-year-old was a dual winner last term and finished fourth when last seen at Uttoxeter. He looks sure to improve again this season.