Haydock Park set for Friday afternoon action

Haydock Park racecourse

The action gets underway at 1.50pm and concludes at 4.42pm with ground conditions currently Good to Firm, Good in places. The forecast is for a dry, but cloudy day and we have previewed the pick of the action. You can find the odds on the SBK Sportsbook App

One of the highlights on the card is the £12,500 14-furlong handicap at 3.35pm. Five runners go to post, including Seven Pockets for Roger Varian. The five-year-old is a son of Frankel and has won both of his starts this year, scoring in good style at Wolverhampton in February, before sharing the spoils in a dead-heat at Kempton in March. He now switches back to turf and is a clearly a leading player for powerful connections.

Arctic Fox is also interesting based on her gutsy neck victory at Haydock last month. Up just a 1lb for that win, there should be more to come and she has to be respected along with Emaraty Hero who was second at Musselburgh in June. He blotted his copybook somewhat when last seen at Carlisle towards the back-end of last month, but he has plenty of solid form in his back catalogue and therefore commands respect in this event. Line Of Descent and The Nu Form Way complete the five runners.

Elsewhere on the card, the £12,500 Fillies’ Handicap at 4.10pm has attracted a field of seven for the six-furlong event. William Haggas saddles Cet Horizon who has struggled to build on a smooth win at Nottingham in October, ultimately being well-beaten in a brace of starts this term. However, this does represent another drop in class and she surely has to make use of her untapped potential at some point.

Rani Of Jhansi tasted success on the All-Weather last term at Lingfield and was not disgraced on her comeback when fourth at Kempton. She is yet to win on six starts on turf, but is another on the shortlist, along with Piffle who won in good style at Goodwood in September, before finishing down the field in two hot events at Newmarket and Newbury respectively. She looked in need of the outing when seventh at Goodwood on her seasonal reappearance, but she was only beaten four and a half-lengths on that occasion and she could clearly take a step forward in this event.

Breaking Light has failed to pull up any trees in three starts so far in her career. The daughter of Dabirism’s best effort came on debut at Ayr last year when second. Having finished fifth and fourth respectively in maiden company this term, she has undergone wind surgery and is interesting now stepping into handicap company off a mark of 72. Poet’s Magic beat Jilly Cooper at Chester in June and the pair face off again in this event. Stepped up in company last time out, Poet’s Magic disappointed when only sixth, but this is a return to calmer waters and she also has to be high on the shortlist.

Haydock Selections

1.50pm De Vegas Kid

2.25pm Supreme King

3.00pm Impeller

3.35pm Emaraty Hero

4.10pm Piffle