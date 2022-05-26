Haydock all set for Thursday action

Haydock Park racecourse

The ground is currently Good, good to firm in places. See the latest odds at SBK SportsbookSeven runners are declared for the 1.40pm Maiden Fillies’ Stakes over a mile and a quarter, with Chichen Itza the clear pick on form, on her three-year-old debut. She Improved from her debut run when beaten less than a length on her second and final start at two and looks likely to relish the trip.

The unraced Queen Of Change is certainly worth another look on paper, by the legendary Sea The Stars and part of a family full of Group One successes. Crystal Waves cannot be discounted for a yard who have enjoyed a superb start to the season.

At 2.10pm is the six-furlong Maiden Stakes, with Maxi King having shown plenty of promise at Nottingham on debut, and with any improvement the two-year-old will be able to get off the mark at the second time of asking, in this field of ten.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shadwell once again have plenty of talent in the blue and white silks and Mutaany is another impeccable-bred debutant by Invincible Spirit, who looks very smart on paper. Banddar, by Dark Angel, steps up in trip, which should bring about improvement, and cannot be discounted for a stable in terrific form.

Lethal Nymph will be looking to land the hat-trick off top-weight in the 2.40pm six-furlong Handicap. His opening mark of 87 could potentially prove very lenient on his handicap debut, and he is taken to capitalize on this. Melayu Kingdom stayed on over five furlongs last time and the extra furlong here could see the three-year-old back to winning ways. Lethal Levi, who has been a model of consistency, is another to watch - receiving weight from the other two at the head of the market.

Later on the card, Zanbaq should be tough to beat in the Fillies’ Novice Stakes at 3.40pm for Roger Varian. The three-year-old scored on debut at Kempton in November, before going on to fill third at Goodwood on her comeback in a Listed event in April.

That is clearly the best form on offer and she looks very tough to beat. Melody Cher built on a debut seventh at Newmarket last season, when third at Wolverhampton in May on her comeback and is taken to be next best here.

Haydock Tips

1.10pm Cathayensis

1.40pm Chichen Itza

2.10pm Mutaany

2.40pm Lethal Nymph

3.10pm Celsius

3.40pm Zanbaq