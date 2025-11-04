Hat-trick hero Yarwood leads Lytham ladies to fantastic win

Lytham second came from 3-1 down to win Photo: Lytham HC

Lytham ladies’ first team were emphatic 5-0 victors over Lancaster & District at the weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They started off strongly, with some fantastic attacking balls. The first goal game from Darley Harrison with a fantastic strike from a short corner.

It was soon 2-0 when Jade Yarwood produced a brilliant piece of skill and she made it 3-0 at the interval, converting from a short corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Multiple great balls down the right in the second half were met by Hettie Maclean-Bristol who drove into the D.

From one of these moves, Maclean-Bristol set up Harrison for her second and Lytham's fourth goal.

Yarwood completed the scoring with her hat-trick courtesy of another fine finish.

The second team were 4-3 victors in a dramatic clash against Clitheroe & Blackburn third team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An early short corner for Clitheroe was masterfully saved by Niamh Melling, but they were not to be denied as they took the lead.

Charlotte Robbins and Zofia Leach then combined to set up the former to brings the scores level. However. Clitheroe retaliated with two goals to open up a 3-1 lead. Leach reduced the deficit with a poacher’s goal and then Rachel Gibbs scored to bring the scores level.

It was Leach who was the hero and she produced an expert finish to seal the win for Lytham.