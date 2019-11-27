Great night for Fylde coast at Lancashire Sports Awards

The Fylde coast had a night to celebrate at the Lancashire Sports Awards. Three hundred and fifty guests, including 84 nominees, came together for the annual awards ceremony in Clayton-le-Moors, now in their 18th year. The event at the Dunkenhalgh Hotel was dedicated to those that have achieved or shown dedication in sport during the last 12 moths. The Collinson Construction Lancashire Sports Awards featured nine categories that seek to recognise the talented individuals, inspiring leaders and motivational groups within Lancashire, and the Fylde coast had winners in four categories. The diverse categories ensure the awards cover all avenues that represent sport and physical activity across Lancashire, including community projects that aim to engage people and communities in non-competitive physical activity. The awards for coach of the year, young achiever of the year, secondary school of the year and service to under-represented groups were all presented to Fylde coast winners last Friday . Ross Goodwin won the coach of the year award for his work creating regional, national and international judo players this year. Goodwin dedicates more than 30 hours a week to his martial arts coaching, which he started in 2011, and his club, St Annes Keidokwai on Clifton Street, won the award for club of the year at the same ceremony last year. He recently coached two of his students to three gold medals at the British Open Adaptive and Visually Impaired Championships in Cardiff. Erin Green was the recipient of the young achiever of the year award and will share the honour with Burnley kickboxer Alyssa Bristow. Green is a swimmer for Blackpool Polar Bears and has represented Great Britain, winning a 1500m silver medal at the Special Olympics World Summer Games in Abu Dhabi. Erin was born profoundly deaf and with a chronic lung disease but has defied her circumstances and is preparing for the National Special Olympics in Liverpool in 2021. Erin also helps with the Polar Bears, completing the NASCH helpers’ course and giving her time to coach athletes. The secondary school of the year award was given to Park Community Academy. The school on Whitegate Drive, Blackpool, received the award because it believes that physical activity, education and sport play a vital role in the development of all their pupils. Park offers pupils a range of activities through extra-curricular opportunities that include circuit training, rock climbing, swimming, football, tag rugby, health and fitness and dance clubs. They also engage in competitive sports against other schools to help raise pupils’ aspirations and develop their love of sport and physical activity. YMCA Fylde Sharks also took home an honour for Service to Underrepresented Groups. The children’s disability swimming club offers one-to-one swimming lessons to disabled children and young people up to 18 years old, also with their carers and family members. Working with the YMCA, they offer lessons for disabled swimmers and their carers or family members. Chief Executive at Active Lancashire, Adrian Leather said: “Every year the awards celebrate and acknowledge individuals, clubs and organisations that make sport a priority within their own lives but also within their own communities, positively impacting those around them. “The night is truly inspirational from every angle and shows how impactful Lancashire is in contributing to sport.

Young Achiever of the Year Erin Green (right) with co-winner Alyssa Bristow and Sam Collinson of headline sponsors Collinson Construction

Representatives of Secondary School of the Year Park Community Academy

Services to Under-represented Groups winners YMCA Fylde Sharks

