Gracie Scott a great athletics achiever for Fleetwood

The under-15 runner from Fleetwood High School qualified for the Lancashire team at the Inter Counties Championships in Loughborough this month, then represented Lancashire at the English Schools event in Kent.

A member of the Endurance Group at Blackpool Wyre and Fylde Athletics Club, where she is coached by Stan Taylor, Gracie was Lancashire Under-11 champion and qualified for the county under-13 team before the pandemic.

Outstanding under-15 athlete Gracie Scott from Fleetwood

On the track, Gracie has won the Lancashire Schools' 800m title and Lancashire Athletics 800m and 1500m over the past year.

She was also selected for the North West Inter-Regional Triathlon team, competing in the individual and team finals in Leicester.

While at Flakefleet Primary School, Gracie became the first girl to win the inter-school cross country three years running, finishing ahead of all the boys as well the girls in her final year.

Gracie is also coached by Jane Whittle at Blackpool Aquatics, competing in the swim league team, and is supported by Mr Ewing (Director of Sport) and Miss Holland at Fleetwood High, where she competes for all the school teams.

Proud mum Sarah, a coach herself at BW&FAC, said: “Gracie has achieved a great deal in the last 12 months, from working hard through Covid and beyond.