Fylde's fine end to a troublesome year

After an 18-month break between competitive fixtures, Fylde have won all seven games at their Woodlands home this season, capped off by Saturday’s 40-10 victory over Chester.

Away form has been less consistent, though, with four defeats in eight games forcing Fylde to settle for fifth place in National Two North as they start a three-week mid-season break.

Whenever Fylde have been beaten this season, they have responded with an impressive victory and such was the case in the Woodlands Christmas fixture, seven days on from a loss to new league leaders Hull.

Fylde ended 2021 with victory against Chester last weekend

Tom Grimes scored in the first minute en route to a first-half hat-trick and Fylde emerged comfortable winners.

Loney told The Gazette: “We were especially confident the lads were motivated and determined to put the disappointment of Hull behind them.

“We did bomb some chances too and should have been further ahead early in the game. There is still a lot to improve on but there were moments of quality in the game, some good defence and good tries.

“To be fair to Chester, they posed a threat and created opportunities but we managed some good physicality.

“Harlan Corrie was named man of the match but a few of the forwards put their hand up and really put themselves about to stop Chester crossing the gain line.”

As Fylde’s season reaches its midway point, there’s a chance to pause and reflect on all the patience and effort required to get their show back on the road in this pandemic-hit year.

Loney added: “Yes, I think we had a reflective moment on reaching the halfway stage after Saturday’s game.

“I think it’s not just the first team but the whole club that seems to be in a good place at the moment, with lots going on.

“The commercial department is busy and people are reconnecting with the club.

“On the field we thought at the start of the season we had a good team and we made a decent start. We are disappointed to lose the games we have and are focused on getting better.

“We are relatively happy but massively motivated to improve in the areas where we can be better.”