Fylde's Barbara Holmes: Woman of steel at Ironman World Championships

That’s the amazing achievement of Lytham St Annes Road Runners veteran Barbara Holmes, who flew across the Atlantic last weekend ready for the world championships’ return to its traditional home of Kona.

Barbara is a multiple world champion in triathlon for the 60-64 age group, though the Ironman takes the sport to extraordinary extremes: the full Ironman in Hawaii will comprise a 2.4-mile open sea swim, a 112-mile bike ride and, finally, a marathon run.

Barbara Holmes (centre) has flown to Hawaii for the Ironman World Championships, helped by James White and Laura Welton of Apex Cycleworks

Holmes qualified at her first Ironman in Mallorca, Spain, in May.

“The qualifying was very gruelling and I told myself I’d never do it again,” she told The Gazette.

The lure of Hawaii was irresistible and Barbara flew out last weekend to acclimatise ahead of the race.

“I think the Ironman is the holy grail for triathletes and it’s always in the back of your mind,” she added. “You may be world champion but people will always say, ‘Yes, but have you been to Kona?’”

Since qualifying, Barbara has secured world triathlon titles in Montreal, Canada, triumphing in the sprint category and in the first mixed relay event.

She continued: “I’ve actually won four world triathlon titles this year, in the sprint, middle distance, aquathlon and relay. I have raced in Hawaii before in the triathlon and I know it will be like racing in a sauna.

“Just getting there is a huge thing for me and it will only be my second Ironman, so the target is just to get through it.”

Travelling the world is nothing new to Barbara, who worked in the merchant navy and as an air hostess.

As she is no longer paid for globetrotting, Barbara has had to meet the costs of transporting herself and her bike to Hawaii.

She is grateful for the crowdfunding efforts of friends who helped her to foot the bill with a fundraising event staged at Lytham’s Apex Cycleworks, the cyclists’ cafe and service/repair centre.

The Ironman World Championships were held annually in Hawaii for more than 40 years and are returning to their spiritual home after a three-year absence caused by the pandemic.

These are the second world championships in five months, the delayed 2021 event having taken place in Utah, USA, in May.

