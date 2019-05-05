Fylde six help Lancashire rugby union team set course for Twickenham again with Durham drubbing

Fylde RFC players helped Lancashire make a flying start to their County Championship campaign with a 73-7 rout of Durham in Sunderland.

The Red Rose romped to victory to set the early pace in the north group as they bid to win the Bill Beaumont Senior Men’s Cup yet again at Twickenham in three weeks.

Lancashire have contested nine of the last 10 finals at the home of English rugby union, winning seven of them. They are reigning champions after defeating Hertfordshire 12 months ago.

Fylde once again had the biggest club contingent in Saturday’s Lancashire team, with four of the starting backs - Tom Carleton, Connor Wilkinson, Tom Grimes and Cam Crampton - hooker Alex Loney and replacement Jacob Conner.

Mark Nelson’s Lancashire side were 42 points to the good in little over 25 minutes on their first ever visit to Sunderland RUFC and the match was already over as a contest.

There was also a big win for Yorkshire over Northumberland and their Roses clash with Lancashire at Fylde on May 18 is already shaping up as the group’s decisive fixture.

The other north group game saw Cheshire edge a 26-25 win over Eastern Counties, who are Lancashire’s next opponents at Cambridge on Saturday.