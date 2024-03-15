Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Third-placed Sheffield outscored their hosts by three tries to two, only for Smith’s five goals – including the winning penalty from close to halfway – to seal a 23-22 victory in National Two North.

Joint-head coach Briers wasn’t surprised to see Smith land the long-range winner and told the Gazette: “I’ve seen enough of Greg over the years to know that he knows his own limitations.

“When he has a long kick, I think back to games he’s won for us throughout his career with goals like that.”

Success with the boot gave Fylde a last-gasp win over Sheffield Picture: Chris Farrow/Fylde RFC

Briers felt his players were good value for a hard-earned victory, adding: “Sheffield were a good, organised side, as we expected, and they threw a lot at us.

“We didn’t have many opportunities in the first half but we led at half-time.

“We managed to keep the scoreboard ticking over and there was good decision making from our leaders on the field, who managed the game well.”

The return of back-rower Toby Harrison to firm up the Fylde defence was a factor in the win for Briers, who added: “Toby leads the line well and wears his heart on his sleeve.

“He’s a real fighter and it’s good to have him in the team.

“They scored a couple of long-range tries and our backs were against the wall at times, but we didn’t panic and we fought with great determination and character.”

Having twice run second-placed Rotherham close, Fylde have now beaten the third-placed side but Briers doesn’t waste time on talk about what might have been this season.

He said: “We have been unfortunate with injuries and we had key players missing at the start of the season but that’s sport, other teams will have had their dilemmas too.”

That includes tomorrow’s hosts Otley (3pm), who have lost four of their last five to find themselves four places – and 21 points – behind fifth-placed Fylde.

“It surprises me where they are,” says Briers.