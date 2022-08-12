Fylde RFC to encounter familiar faces in Blackburn pre-season test

Blackburn were originally formed 42 years ahead of Fylde in 1877 but the two clubs have rarely crossed paths since the establishment of league rugby in the 1980s and 1990s.
Tomorrow’s visitors have spent the last 20 years flitting between the North Lancs/Cumbria (level seven), North West One (level six) and, most recently, North Premier (level five) Leagues.
Last season was their most successful yet in league terms as they finished third in North Premier, just behind promoted Otley and Preston Grasshoppers.
With an ambitious and shrewd recruitment strategy, their first XV squad proved to be strong, experienced and resilient.
They are led by long-serving director of rugby Dino Radice but also have two former Fylde players holding senior coaching positions.
Former Woodlands favourite Tom Lavelle and ex-skipper Greg Nicholls are the players in question, holding the roles of forwards coach and head coach respectively.
The Fylde links go further with former hooker Tom Burtonwood, centre Sammy Russell, prop Adam Joyner, fly-half Marc Maher and wing Jake Foster all having successful campaigns in 2021-22.
Fylde supporters will remember prop Sam Simpson very well and his son, Leon, has been carving out a very promising career as a very quick winger for Blackburn and, last season, for the Lancashire senior XV.
He was their top tryscorer last season with 18, complemented by the productive goal kicking of centre Paddy Gaffey (177 points) and Josh Jarrold (132 points).