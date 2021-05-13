Fylde RFC sign experienced National League back Scott Jordan

He has earned senior county championship honours for Durham and more recently Lancashire, and played in the last Red Rose side to lift the Bill Beaumont Cup at Twickenham three years ago.

Having started his career with West Hartlepool in his native north-east in 2009, Jordan enjoyed his breakthrough season with South Shields Westoe in 2010-11.

Scott Jordan in action for Preston Grasshoppers

He stepped up to National One with Wharfedale the following season and was a key player at the Yorkshire club for three years.

A move to the Chorley area for work reasons then saw Jordan join Preston Grasshoppers during 2014-15.

A season back at Wharfedale was followed by a return to Hoppers in 2017-18, scoring 18 tries in their Northern Premier Championship campaign.

Jordan has scored 79 tries in league rugby and said: "I’m really excited to meet up with the squad this season and challenge myself.

"I know this team can push me enough to reach stronger personal performances, while strengthening my love of rugby.

"The level of skill in training has been challenging yet enjoyable, which should set us up for a great season in National Two North.

"I’m looking forward to playing some great rugby in front of the crowds at Woodlands. I’ve always admired the way rugby is played at Fylde and I am looking forward to being a part of the team's future successes."

Joint head coach Chris Briers said: "Scott joins us with a wealth of national league experience and hopefully he can use this to strengthen our squad by supporting the players around him.

"He understands that the back three is one of our most competitive areas in the squad and realises he will need to work very hard to earn and maintain a position in the match day squad.

"Scott’s attitude so far has been fantastic and he really enjoys the challenge of competing with the excellent players around him."

Jordan agreed to join Fylde a year ago but the pandemic has delayed his debut, though he could feature in the friendlies against Blackburn later this month.

As for the year without rugby, he added: "I’ve probably being the busiest I’ve ever been with my job as a heating and plumbing engineer, but it’s also been great to have some extra free time away from rugby to spend with my young family, which we’ve never had the chance to do.

"I have also been keeping up with my fitness completing a few half marathons and trail runs over Rivington and Belmont."