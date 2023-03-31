The Woodlands club won only one of their final four National Two North matches in 2021/22, finishing in fifth spot, and they again face a tough closing quartet, three of them away.

Leaders Sedgley Park maintained their 12-point cushion with victory over Huddersfield and could seal the title tomorrow if second-placed Fylde – the only side who can still catch them – slip up at Sheffield Tigers.

Patreece Bell was in Fylde's starting line-up against Sheffield RFC

Joint-head coach Briers assured The Gazette that motivation won’t be an issue.

He said: “When we were in this situation last year and the league looked out of sight, then our form dipped.

“The message came from the coaching staff to keep it going but we were up and down in those final few games.

“This year the message is the same but is coming from within the squad. That tells me the motivation is good.”

Fylde were certainly fired up for their first game in three weeks at home to Sheffield RUFC last weekend, racing into a 40-0 first-half lead before the visitors reduced the final deficit to 45-14.

Briers added: “We weren’t completely firing on all cylinders in the first half and were frustrated with ourselves. The players thought they should have done better, which shows the level of our side and what they expect of themselves.

“I also think Sheffield hadn’t shown their true colours in the first half. They did turn it on and caused us more problems, so maybe both sides were a little ring rusty.”

There was a start for Fylde’s dual-registered Sale Sharks prop Patreece Bell, whose clubmate Tristan Woodman was also back in the squad after his successful Under-20 Six Nations campaign with England.

Briers said: “It can take young front rowers some time to find their feet and make an impact, but Patreece is doing really well and is really developing.

“When Tristan first arrived it took him a couple of games to settle. He did okay but wasn’t up to his full capacity, then after a few games he started to shine.

“He’s come on so much and going away with England can only have helped him.”

The Tigers put up stiff resistance at the Woodlands in December, losing 20-11, and now stand eighth after three successive wins; Otley and Wharfedale their latest victims.

Briers feels that playing the two Sheffield sides on successive weekends could be advantageous, adding: “They have different playing styles but a similar grit and determination about them.

“Both teams can be awkward to play against and cause issues for teams above them in the table.

“It’s never a nice place to visit, the weather can be challenging and they will give us tough competition.”

As always at this time of year, contract talks with players are ongoing behind the scenes, though the scenario is different from last season, as Briers explained.

He said: “We got most of our players on two-year contracts last year and that makes it easier.

“This time it’s more about strengthening the squad in a few areas and having the conversations to ensure we explore every avenue.

