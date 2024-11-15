Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fylde RFC must not allow confidence to spill over into complacency as they look to extend their six-match winning run at Hull in National Two North on Saturday (2pm).

That’s the warning from team boss Chris Briers, after watching his side rack up 162 points in three games with last Saturday’s 56-29 Woodlands success against Otley.

Joint-head coach Briers told The Gazette: “Our confidence is building every week, but the line between confidence and over-confidence is a fine one and that’s the big message to the players.

“We want them to keep enjoying the wins but remember that they don’t just happen.

​Freddie Reader races clear to score the try of the game against Otley Picture: Chris Farrow/Fylde RFC

“We are really happy with our development in recent months and very pleased with the attack, though it isn’t perfect and we still feel there’s more there.

“We maybe switched off a bit in the second half but Otley are a good side, who will fight to the end and put you under pressure – and we did well to keep them at bay for parts of the game.”

Fylde’s eight tries all had a different finisher, the highlights being length-of-the-field efforts from Freddie Reader and Cam Smith.

The platform was laid in the pack, where Mike Walton was man of the match and Matt Garrod made his 150th appearance.

Briers said: “Mike has been great for us this season, a strong carrier who always fights in contact and tackles low and hard.

“Matt has been at the club since the mini-juniors and it’s been good to watch his progress.

“He’s strong in the lineouts and his spell at ‘another club’ helped his development too!”

The Fylde pack was missing David Fairbrother, who was in Bermuda helping the Classic Lions to win the Plate tournament at the annual World Rugby Classic event.

In his absence, Fylde consolidated fourth spot in N2N, 10 points behind leaders Lymm who boast the last unbeaten record after edging out Leeds Tykes 30-26.

“We knew that would be a tough contest which could go either way,” said Briers.

“There will be a pretty good mood around the Lymm group and they are keeping their momentum going.”

Briers is fully focused on Hull, who have won only twice but did run Lymm and third-placed Sheffield very close in their last two home fixtures.

“You can’t take anyone lightly,” he insisted.

“A lot of games this season have been close and a few have gone the opposite way to what you would expect.

“It’s a long way to travel and we need to make sure our preparation is right.”