Fylde RFC players are warned this season could be a battle

They travel to Huddersfield today, looking to make it three wins from as many games to start the season.

Fylde and leaders Hull Ionians are the only teams to have registered bonus-point victories in both of their opening two games.

With clubs returning to competitive action after an 18-month break as a result of the pandemic – and having had to abide by the same guidelines in terms of preparation – it’s expected to be a tight season.

Fylde beat Loughborough Students last time out

Loney told The Gazette: “I fully agree with that opinion and it’s something that, as a group, we keep reflecting on.

“We need to get wins but every week is a new week, and if you take your eye off the ball and just hope a win’s going to happen, you’re going to get beaten by any team in the league – I think it’s that close.

“Pre-season was a funny one because clubs did it slightly differently.

“Some went through from March with the regulations in place at the time and some went for four or five pre-season fixtures.

“We took the decision to run it as a standard pre-season. That’s how we’ve done it and we’ll find out whether that’s the right or wrong thing.

“I will say the lads are in decent shape and they look like they are prepared for the season ahead.”