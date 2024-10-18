Fylde RFC players are starting to show what they can do

By Andy Moore
Published 18th Oct 2024, 08:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Chris Briers says Fylde RFC supporters will have a “special match to watch” when his improving side really clicks.

Fylde recorded a third successive National Two North victory at Sheffield Tigers last Saturday, though their winless hosts made them work hard for a 33-26 victory.

Joint-head coach Briers told The Gazette: “We started pretty strongly and had a lot of possession.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“They were hard to break down, though we eventually cracked them and became more dominant.

Fylde RFC host Harrogate on Saturday Picture: Michelle AdamsonFylde RFC host Harrogate on Saturday Picture: Michelle Adamson
Fylde RFC host Harrogate on Saturday Picture: Michelle Adamson
Read More
Sheffield Tigers 26 Fylde RFC 33: Fylde make it three straight wins

“We were 14 points up at one stage, with some really good passages of play, but then we lost focus for a 10-minute spell and they drew level.

“We got our composure back, scored a good try and then defended like crazy for the win.

“They are a really physical side and I’m shocked they haven’t won yet, but Sheffield has never been a happy hunting ground for us and we’ll never take anything for granted there.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Nervy it may have been, but back-to-back wins on the road have lifted Fylde into the top four and Briers feels that “special match” is getting closer.

“We are gradually getting better and better,” he says. “We are having long periods with the ball and what we are working on in training is starting to show.”

Fylde have been without first-choice hooker Sam Parker since he sustained a head injury on the opening day, though they have found a highly able deputy in Tom Davis.

The latest Sale Sharks Academy product to move to the Woodlands on a dual-registration deal, Davis has started the last two games and Briers said: “Tom has been really impressive.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“He is a good, strong, ball carrier, who always seems to get out of the tackle, and was man of the match on his debut at Hull Ionians.

“Sam still hasn’t returned but we have reasonable strength in depth this season, with players who can slot in.

“The day we have everyone available for selection will be a difficult one for Alex (Loney, fellow coach) and I.”

This Saturday (3pm), Fylde host a Harrogate side who picked up their first win of the season against Chester last weekend.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We need to focus on our own improvement and not pay too much attention to the opposition,” says Briers.

“We are at a point where we need to do our own thing and, if we can improve in certain areas, we can beat any team in this league.”

Related topics:Chris BriersFyldeSam ParkerFylde RFCSheffield TigersSheffieldThe Gazette
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice