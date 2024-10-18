Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chris Briers says Fylde RFC supporters will have a “special match to watch” when his improving side really clicks.

Fylde recorded a third successive National Two North victory at Sheffield Tigers last Saturday, though their winless hosts made them work hard for a 33-26 victory.

Joint-head coach Briers told The Gazette: “We started pretty strongly and had a lot of possession.

“They were hard to break down, though we eventually cracked them and became more dominant.

Fylde RFC host Harrogate on Saturday Picture: Michelle Adamson

“We were 14 points up at one stage, with some really good passages of play, but then we lost focus for a 10-minute spell and they drew level.

“We got our composure back, scored a good try and then defended like crazy for the win.

“They are a really physical side and I’m shocked they haven’t won yet, but Sheffield has never been a happy hunting ground for us and we’ll never take anything for granted there.”

Nervy it may have been, but back-to-back wins on the road have lifted Fylde into the top four and Briers feels that “special match” is getting closer.

“We are gradually getting better and better,” he says. “We are having long periods with the ball and what we are working on in training is starting to show.”

Fylde have been without first-choice hooker Sam Parker since he sustained a head injury on the opening day, though they have found a highly able deputy in Tom Davis.

The latest Sale Sharks Academy product to move to the Woodlands on a dual-registration deal, Davis has started the last two games and Briers said: “Tom has been really impressive.

“He is a good, strong, ball carrier, who always seems to get out of the tackle, and was man of the match on his debut at Hull Ionians.

“Sam still hasn’t returned but we have reasonable strength in depth this season, with players who can slot in.

“The day we have everyone available for selection will be a difficult one for Alex (Loney, fellow coach) and I.”

This Saturday (3pm), Fylde host a Harrogate side who picked up their first win of the season against Chester last weekend.

“We need to focus on our own improvement and not pay too much attention to the opposition,” says Briers.

“We are at a point where we need to do our own thing and, if we can improve in certain areas, we can beat any team in this league.”