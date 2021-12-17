Fylde RFC hope to continue home comforts after troubles on their travels

They have lost four out of eight on their travels, including back-to-back defeats on the road at Luctonians and Hull, and a gap has opened between fifth-placed Fylde and the clubs above them – they now trail leaders Sedgley Park by 10 points.

Joint-head coach Alex Loney points out that those losses include defeats to the league’s top three, though the issue of away performances is being addressed.

Loney told The Gazette: “Results don’t lie and our away form is not comparable to our home form but we have played the top three away.

Fylde RFC lost at Hull last weekend

“That suggests we’ve already made some of the toughest away trips which other clubs still have to make.

“Away form is something we are talking about to see if there is anything we can do in terms of replicating home games and getting everything right.”

Fylde were competitive for much of Saturday’s game on Humberside, leading 14-10 in the second half before their hosts ultimately pulled away for a 22-14 victory.

A high penalty count against them, sinbinnings and handling errors were costly for Fylde.

Loney added: “The scrum penalty count was clearly a problem but one way to negate that is through accuracy.

“There were too many knock-ons, which gave Hull the opportunity to scrummage too often, and other turnovers and inaccuracies did not allow us to build enough possession or rhythm.

“We are obviously disappointed with the loss. Hull are a good team doing well and we have no complaints over the result, though it is a game we felt we could have won.

“We had spells of pressure and could have come away with the victory.”

Whatever Saturday’s result against a Chester side who halted a three-game losing run with victory over bottom club Blaydon last weekend, Fylde will go into the three-week mid-season break in fifth spot.

However, Loney maintains that paying too much attention to the standings at this stage can be dangerous.

He added: “We have beaten Stourbridge, who were top and unbeaten at that time, but I do think the league will ebb and flow.

“At no stage have we been gazing at the league and looking at where our opponents are because, if you do that, you can take your eye off the ball, which is what we did at Luctonians.

“I think people on the outside would have thought we would win that game but we have to respect every team because results do not always go to form.

“We think we can compete with anyone but it is about consistency.

“If a team is really consistent they will rightly be at the top of the table.”

That means not looking beyond Chester, the only side Fylde are yet to play this season.

Loney added: “We’re preparing for a really good game, a Christmas game for everyone to look forward to, but it’s one we have to get right.

“It’s an occasion but we still have to play well and deal with the threats that Chester will pose.

“I have no doubt the boys will be motivated on the back of a loss, just like they were against Stourbridge after losing at Luctonians, and it’s a game to get excited about.”

Fylde were 42-17 winners when Chester last visited the Woodlands in October 2019.

It is one of three matches involving the club’s senior sides at Fylde tomorrow afternoon.

The 3pm kick-off is preceded by Fylde Hawks v Blackburn (12.30) and Fylde Saracens v Aspull (2.15).