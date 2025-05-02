Fylde lost to Sheffield in their final match of the National Two North season Photo: Chris Farrow/Fylde RFC

Fylde RFC boss Alex Loney is hopeful they can ‘edge up the table’ next season after ending 2024/25 on a losing note.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fylde’s season finished as it began with a defeat by National Two North runners-up Sheffield last Saturday.

They were one of three teams to pull clear of the Woodlands side at the top of the table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hosts fought back from a 19-0 deficit but were ultimately beaten 33-21.

Joint-head coach Loney told The Gazette: “There was an intensity to the game, particularly in the first half, and it was tightly contested.

“It didn’t feel like a 19-0 first half and the lads did really well to get it back to 19-14 at half-time.

“Then we conceded again and they took up a winning position. We were disappointed to lose, especially with it being the last game and at home, but we did make errors and have no complaints.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are no complaints either over Fylde’s finishing position, but when asked if the top three (Leeds Tykes, Sheffield and Lymm) had been a little too good, Loney added: “They were certainly more consistent and the league table doesn’t lie.

“The top two beat us home and away, so no grumbles.

“We’ve finished where we deserved to but in terms of our capabilities, we can beat anyone in this league if we get it right.

“We have something to strive for to edge up the table next season.

“We have new players committed and a couple more we are trying to get confirmed, which will put us in good shape.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fylde’s first try was scored by coaches’ player of the season Mike Walton and the last by Seb Krippner, a promising young talent off the Kirkham Grammar School production line.

Loney said: “Mike has had an outstanding first season. He’s done everything we thought he would.

“He’s been really physical, solid in defence and carried the ball strongly. He deserved the recognition.

“Seb is a fantastic prospect, who was unlucky to pick up a hamstring injury which kept him out for a while.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a shame we couldn’t see more of him this season but there are a lot of good things to come from him.

“He had work to do for his try and took it really well.”

Loney now dons his Lancashire hat as head coach for a County Championship campaign which begins on May 17 in Somerset.

He added: “I’d prefer not to have the three-week gap but the opportunity of a big final at Twickenham is still there to strive for.

“The big challenge is always the availability of players and the gap can make that more challenging.

“You may have some who can play in all the games and others who can play in one or two, so we’ll make our plans around that, get a squad announced and start training next week.”