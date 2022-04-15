Fylde RFC fired up to tackle leaders Hull

That’s the target for fifth-placed Fylde tomorrow, when visitors Hull will be seeking a victory which would virtually seal the National Two North title.

Fylde go into the 3pm clash on the back of a 37-33 defeat at Stourbridge but certainly played their part in a cracking contest, which proved the Ansdell squad remain fully focused and determined not to see their campaign peter out.

Action from Fylde's thrilling contest at Stourbridge

That will be welcome news for Rotherham Titans and Sedgley Park, who trail Hull by 14 points. Both clubs have a game in hand but know that only a Fylde victory tomorrow will keep the title race alive.

Joint-head coach Alex Loney told The Gazette: “It was a good game for the neutral at Stourbridge and a good one to be involved with. We came up short but there was plenty to be pleased about.

“We started really fast but went behind on momentum and I thought they could get away from us at one point, but we did well to get back to within a point with 10 minutes left.

“Perhaps we could have capitalised more on the purple patches we had but, when they had all their guys on the field, they showed why they are a good side in this league.

“The game showed where our boys’ heads are at, which was pleasing. There was no shortage of effort and we scored some good tries.”

That mindset will have to be spot on to meet the formidable challenge of Hull, a side beaten only twice all season and not since October.

Their 17-match winning run includes December’s 22-14 victory over a determined Fylde side at their Ferrens Ground. Hull’s success is built on dominant defence, with only 12 points conceded per game on average.