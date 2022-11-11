Both teams had won their first eight games in National Two North but the Manchester side recorded a third successive win over Fylde to replace them at the top, with both teams on 40 points.

Joint-head coach Briers said of 2022/23’s first setback: “The result was fair. It was pretty much a game of two halves. We let them in for an early score but then we took control of the first half.

Fylde will be looking for a sixth successive Woodlands win when they host Huddersfield tomorrow (3pm)

“We went in at half-time the stronger (13-10 ahead) and looked like the team that would go on. That didn’t happen and, in the second half, a number of mistakes in contact and dropped ball cost us.

“Our try came out of nowhere in the second half (a Connor Wilkinson breakaway). Sedgley had defended well and were in control.

“We kept on giving penalties away, which allowed them to keep the scoreboard ticking over at crucial times.

“I think we can beat them on our day because I think we play the more creative rugby.

“They had a penalty try and a pushover, while two of our tries came from good passages of play. Although we had players missing, I was confident we could win if we played as we can.”

Winger Tom Grimes’ early exit was the only injury issue arising from the game as Fylde look to get back on track at home to Huddersfield tomorrow (3pm).

The Yorkshire side are second-bottom, with only two wins so far, but Briers warned: “Huddersfield have struggled but had similar issues last season and they caused us problems.

“They are good at slowing the ball down and have a way of putting you off your flow, so we will have to clear the ruck quickly and keep the momentum up.”

It completes the season’s second block of five games and will be followed by a weekend off.

It’s the second of the autumn breaks which have been worked into the revamped 26-game season and Briers certainly welcomes it.