Fylde RFC boss Alex Loney says Preston Grasshoppers friendly was 'just what we needed'.

The Woodlands staged its first fixture for more than 17 months last Saturday, when Fylde won 38-19 in a pre-season derby which supporters attended for free.

Joint-head coach Loney said: “What a great feeling for players, management, members and all in attendance to be back at a busy Woodlands for live rugby action.

The friendly against Hoppers was a success for Fylde on the field and off

“A big thank you to everyone who has worked tirelessly through the pandemic to enable Fylde to be in good health for 2021/22.

“The long-awaited season will commence in a few weeks and I hope grounds across the National League will be buzzing with excitement!

“Pre-season is important for players to get minutes on the pitch and both teams used squads of 30-plus.

“The game was a good contest and exactly what we needed at this stage.

“Some breakdown inaccuracy and unforced errors meant we couldn’t fully get into our flow but there were certainly signs of the threats we will pose this season, including some bright moments from new players.”

Fylde play a second warm-up game at home to Sale FC a week on Saturday, then begin National Two North at Tynedale on September 4.