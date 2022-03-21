Fylde RFC begin building for the longer term

The Woodlands club have responded in style to their chastening 38-0 home defeat by Sedgley Park, winning their subsequent three games and racking up 188 points in the process.

The first two of those National Two North wins also saw 64 points conceded, though Fylde tightened up defensively for the 62-17 hammering of Sheffield Tigers.

It means the squad could enjoy this season’s last weekend off before their final block of six games begins at Hull Ionians on Saturday.

Fylde were victorious against Sheffield Tigers

Joint-head coach Alex Loney told The Gazette: “The Sedgley game isn’t something we talk about every day but it is still on our minds and we have to make sure it doesn’t happen again.

“I wouldn’t say the last three have been vintage wins but we have attacked really well in parts and that has shown on the scoreboard.

“Our defence has been disappointing at times but we were certainly tighter last Saturday. We put things into practice we had worked on in training while still having our attacking threats.”

Of Fylde's final half-dozen games, it is the visit of leaders Hull on April 16 which is most eagerly anticipated and which will have a major bearing on the destiny of the title.

Loney maintains that third-placed Fylde are too far adrift to harbour promotion ambitions of their own, but insists there is plenty to play for.

He added: “We haven’t set specific goals but you have to perform every week in this league.

“There is a different challenge every week and we want to play close to our potential in the final six games.

“The league has well and truly gone and it’s a case of building for the longer term.

“I’m not writing this season off but we have a group of players who enjoying together.

“We want that to continue for the rest of the season and hopefully they will be back together for next season.”

They include Matt Sturgess, who has scored seven tries in the last two games, and centre Scott Rawlings, whose performance against Sheffield showed what Fylde had missed during his three-match suspension.

Loney said: “Matt has had an excellent season and now he’s in hot scoring form.

“He’s getting on the end of tryscoring opportunities, showing a bit of footwork, and he can get even better.

“Scott contributed positively, scoring a nice try to start us off and moving the ball well.”

Sedgley Park, who host Hull on Saturday, won’t have given up on the title race and neither will Rotherham Titans, though Loney agrees Hull are in the driving seat.

He added: “They had a really big result against Rotherham recently which stretched their lead and they are in pole position.

“They are a really good team with a good power game. They defend well too and it is a massive task to beat them.

“They will come here really confident next month and, if they look at our game against Sedgley Park, they will be licking their lips.