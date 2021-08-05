Fylde RFC appoint ex-prop Matt Filipo as club chairman

Other new officers appointed at the club’s agm were Anthony Hoskisson (president), Gary Melling (secretary), Steve Rigby (chairman of rugby) and Carrie Beaumont (chair of mini-juniors).

Members heard a very positive financial report from treasurer Andy Dowds, who confirmed the club had no debts, despite all the issues surrounding the pandemic, and could look forward to a very bright future . This was thanks to the generosity of members and sponsors, cost-cutting and grants. Fylde Council were also thanked for their support.

Matt Filipo played for Fylde between 1997 and 2010

New Zealand-born former prop Filipo joined Fylde in 1997, having represented NZ Colts, Auckland A, Otago A and Counties Manukau.

After two seasons as a mainstay of the Fylde pack, he had brief spells at Bath and Bridgend before returning to the Woodlands in 2000.

He played for Fylde for a further 10 seasons, becoming the club’s first overseas captain and compiling 156 appearances. He has since remained an active club member, serving on the general committee and coaching.

Filipo said: “I’m honoured to be elected as chairman of this great club. Firstly, I want to pay tribute to the previous officers who have put such hard work into managing the club in the very difficult circumstances we’ve all suffered. The contribution of Michael Brennand, Mike Hornby, Jeff Gould, Dave Young, David Wiseman and Ben Curran has been immense.

“Treasurer Andy Dowds has done tremendous work in managing the finances and Mike Davies has brought a hard-headed, fresh business approach to operations. I’m delighted that both are staying on in those roles.

“I’ll be approaching the chairman’s role in a spirit of real teamwork, with officers, members, spectators, players at all levels and people in the local community. Fylde has always been a community club and we have to maintain and develop these relationships.

“I believe that our new officers will bring a fresh and energetic approach to ensure that the club is a busy and vibrant community hub.

“We believe that we can attract local organisations to base themselves at the Woodlands Monday to Friday, while we concentrate on Saturday matchdays for adult rugby and Sundays for the Mini-Juniors.”

Filipo also confirmed that former head coach Mark Nelson would fulfil the chairman of rugby duties until Rigby is able to take up the role later in the season.

Nelson said: “I am delighted to be helping out the club as chairman of rugby until such time that Steve can take up the post.

“I believe the role is very important in supporting the coaching and management group in the organisation of off-field issues and helping with facilitating operational activity.

“This is a very exciting time for the club as we move into a new season and then beyond into the new league structure for 2022/3 .

“The club has an excellent new leadership group under chairman Matt Filipo and an exciting senior squad underpinned by the social teams and a great mini-junior section .

“At first XV level, we have an excellent new coaching group, highly talented players and a superb off-field support team.