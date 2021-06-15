Fylde RFC announce pre-season games against Preston Grasshoppers and Sale

They will welcome derby rivals Preston Grasshoppers to the Woodlands on Saturday, August 14, and Sale FC a fortnight later, Saturday 28, both with 3pm kick-offs.

These will be the only meetings between the clubs for 2021/22 as Sale operate a level above Fylde in National One, while Hoppers are a level below following relegation last year.

Action from the recent Fylde RFC in-house match, the first at the Woodlands for close to 15 months

The match against Sale, who Fylde have never met in league rugby, takes place a week before the Ansdell club begin their National Two North campaign away to Tynedale.

Both friendlies are only provisional at this stage and it is hoped a third/fourth XV match can also take place on the day of the Hoppers game.

Fylde's joint head coach Alex Loney said: “We’re really looking forward already to the two pre-season games. There will be a lot of hard work ahead before taking the field for the two games but I know players and staff will be excited when the time comes.

“I hope plenty of members and guests are able to get down to the Woodlands in August, subject to any government requirements, as we prepare for a return to league action.”

Spectators were finally able to enjoy an in-house match involving first and second XV players last month, though the August friendlies will be Fylde's first games against other clubs since March last year.

Despite seeing all attempts to play any rugby thwarted last season, Fylde are determined to maintain their traditional pre-season programme, with just the two warm-up games.

The senior squad returned to training for two months after lockdown and will report back next month, when pre-season begins in earnest.