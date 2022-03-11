Fylde RFC aim to tighten up to tackle the Tigers

That's because they have also conceded 64, which is why the focus is on greater defensive resilience when Sheffield visit the Woodlands on Saturday.

Fylde piled on 33 points in the first 20 minutes against Blaydon last weekend before running out 79-31 winners.

Tom Carleton races in for one of Fylde's 12 tries against Blaydon Picture: CHRIS FARROW

But that was nothing like the fightback from Bournville seven days earlier, when the Birmingham side cut Fylde's 47-point half-time lead to just 14.

Briers says that easing off in defence is understandable after building a healthy lead but he insists it is an area Fylde are anxious to improve against the Tigers, opponents they defeated 43-12 in South Yorkshire in November.

Briers told The Express: “We were on fire at the start on Saturday. The pack was very good and our attack was good, but we possibly lost concentration in defence and lost attention to detail.

“When you are comfortable after 20 minutes it is hard to stay focused.

"We want to show similar attacking style against Sheffield but with the defence shored up.

“We've got 10 points from the two games since we lost to Sedgley Park but we do focus on our standards and we haven't been up to those standards in certain areas.

“If we are looking to push at the top end of the table and maybe get promoted at some point we have to make sure we don't have those slips.”

As for a push for the top this season, last weekend's win lifted Fylde to third in National Two North.

They remain 12 points behind leaders Hull, who must visit the Woodlands next month.

Fylde have seven games left, four of them at home, but have played more than the other leading clubs.

Briers added: "We're probably playing for snookers and the other teams have to lose for us to get up there but our focus is on ourselves.

"There's still a lot to play for and we can't worry about what's out of our control.

"It doesn't look like there will be a play-off for the team finishing second this season but it wouldn't change anything if we knew for certain.

"We'd still have the same mindset – we'll go out to win every game and see what happens."

Though the backs shared the bulk of Fylde's 12 tries against Blaydon, with scrum-half Matt Sturgess scoring four, there was a second-half hat-trick for captain and hooker Ben Gregory.

Briers said: "Ben played really well and had really good passages of play.

"He always tells us he could play number 10 and he would probably do a good job. He wasn't only scoring on Saturday but making tries as well and there was a really good chip for one of Matt's."