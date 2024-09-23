Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fylde Hockey Club’s ladies’ first team collected their opening win of the Women’s Conference North season with a 2-1 victory at Didsbury Northern.

A Fylde team with four new faces – Nicky Kellett, Rebecca Worthington, Megan Wildish and Olivia Newman Kirk – as well as a first-team debutante, Lucy Wane, dominated from the whistle.

They called the Didsbury keeper into action several times early on before Vicky Rukin converted a penalty corner to put Fylde 1-0 up on nine minutes.

Fylde continued to apply pressure as Kellett and Newman Kirk combined to give Grace McGarvey a shot, which was deflected over the keeper by Worthington to make it 2-0.

Fylde Hockey Club's ladies' first team won at Didsbury Northern Picture: Fylde Hockey Club

Didsbury Northern pulled one back in the second half but Fylde saw out the game to be worthy winners.

North West Women’s Division One saw the seconds beaten 3-0 at Golborne and Prescot.

Fylde fell behind from a short corner but responded well with some short passes and fine tackling.

They began the second half well, creating chances and winning short corners.

However, Prescot then doubled their lead before completing the scoring with their third against a Fylde team which worked hard and battled together.

There was a 3-3 draw for the thirds as they met Clitheroe and Blackburn’s firsts in North West Women’s Division Two North.

A Fylde team, with new additions including Hermione Edwards and Iola Cooper, scored inside five minutes through Issy Gut.

Abbie Warburton then made it 2-0, only for their experienced opponents to level by half-time.

The second half saw Clitheroe and Blackburn take the lead but a determined Fylde team equalised thanks to Charlotte Lavin.

Fylde’s fourths lost 8-1 at Lancaster Nomads’ firsts in North West Women’s Division Three North Central.

A Fylde team full of new players initially struggled to find their rhythm and were 5-0 down at half-time.

Nevertheless, they pulled one back through Kayt Rayner’s penalty flick before three quick goals quickly reasserted Lancaster’s control.

The fifths picked up a victory as they beat Southport’s seconds 2-0 in North West Women’s Division Four North Central.

With debuts for Evie Dunne, Aimee Jennings, Hattie Tollersom and Gabriella Hopley-Sherratt, Fylde began in determined fashion.

They started to dominate in the early stages but, despite good chances in the circle and a host of penalty corners, they were thwarted by the Southport keeper.

